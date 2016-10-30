Kids love taking videos but who would have guessed an unnamed young girl would capture the latest bigfoot footage with her iPad while traveling in the back of the family car. The girl and her family were on the highway near Provo Airport in Utah when the sighting occurred. The video starts out normal enough, shoes, the car interior, etc. Then the girl lines the camera up with the scenery. As the car moves along the road, suddenly a figure appears at the roadside, and the girl gives a shout. The tall, dark image, walking on two legs, does look… Utah Girl’s IPad Records Bigfoot Evidence During Family Road Trip Utah Girl’s IPad Records Bigfoot Evidence During Family Road Trip 2016-10-30 The Librarian 0 User …Read More »
Throughout history, mankind has shown an ability to allow the darker side of the mind to take control, whether it be in awe or fear, and thus causing unspeakable acts to be committed both in the name of justice and in lawlessness. In the early 1500’s in France, one such case occurred in which a man named Pierre Burgot was out one evening gathering his sheep before a storm. Burgot claimed (in 1521 at his trial) that on one fateful night, three men in black accosted him. They demanded Burgot denounce God and all things Holy. In agreement, the men would grant Burgot riches and guarantee the safety of his lost flock. Burgot reluctantly agreed, but after a while began to regret his decision. It …Read More »
The usual, skeptical argument that Bigfoot doesn’t exist for lack of a verifiable specimen received another blow with the discovery of a new species of little crocodiles. It turns out our planet still has many hidden secrets. The new species of orange Dwarf Crocodile (Osteolaemus tetraspis) were first discovered in 2011 living in caves in the rainforests of Gabon – eating bats! Explorers went in search of the crocodiles after locals reported seeing the reptiles inside the Abanda cave systems. While crawling through those dark tunnels, they quickly realized the tip off was accurate when they spotted little red eyes. Apart from their orange color, these critters have the distinction of living in caves – a first in science as crocodiles typically live in the …Read More »
Arrogance aside, apparently a few scientists aren’t familiar with the possible world ending scenario associated with an outbreak of zombies caused by science going too far. If they did, then perhaps they’d think twice about reanimating the dead. Straight from the pages of the next young adult novel thriller, a group from a Philadelphia-based company are currently trying to reanimate dead brains. Deservedly igniting fear in anyone who believes the threat of a zombie apocalypse is more than an interesting hypothesis, a company called Bioquark (really?) is currently working on a project to regenerate the nervous systems of brain dead patients. And while there’s cause for concern, the good news, for now, is that it’s limited to the cellular level. According to the chief executive …Read More »
