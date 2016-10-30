Recent Posts

Utah Girl’s IPad Records Bigfoot Evidence During Family Road Trip

October 30, 2016

Dead Mermaid Body Photographed In Great Yarmouth

October 25, 2016

Bigfoot Caught On Camera Beneath A Bald Eagle Nest

October 23, 2016

Explorers Discover Weird Orange Cave Crocodiles

October 20, 2016

At the time of writing, creepy clowns have been spotted in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, and even across the Atlantic in England.

Beware: Creepy Clowns On The Loose

October 17, 2016

After the Burgot and Verdun werewolves had been found guilty (which was easy, since they confessed to the crimes), they were burned alive on stakes. Their fate wasn't unexpected since their terrible crimes occurred amidst the notorious inquisitions and witch trials.

Burgot and Verdun: Werewolves Or Hallucinating Murderers

October 16, 2016

